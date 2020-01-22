DNA tests identify ex-solon, 2 others found in burned car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Results of DNA testing by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory confirmed on Wednesday that former Batangas representative Edgar Mendoza and his two companions were indeed the fatalities found inside a burned car in Tiaong, Quezon nearly two weeks ago.

Doubts had been raised regarding the identities of the victims since their bodies were charred when found by the police on San Francisco Bridge in Barangay San Francisco on January 9.

“The bodies were beyond recognition,” the Crime Laboratory said in a statement.

However, authorities were able to extract tissues from the victims and compare it to the DNA samples of their immediate families.

It was then proven that the sample tissues of the victims and their relatives matched. The victims were identified as Mendoza, his bodyguard Nicanor Mendoza, and his driver Ruel Ruiz.

As this developed, Police Brigadier General Joel Coronel, Crime Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) director, bared that five individuals who are being investigated by the authorities in relation to the case have already been placed under police custody.

“We have several persons under custody now who we believe are connected to the killing of former Congressman Edgar Mendoza,” Coronel said.

The CIDG Chief, however, refused to divulge further details as to the identities or background of the five suspects in order not to jeopardize their investigation.

“We are gathering additional evidence and we will also be consulting with the Department of Justice prosecutors on this account so we would be able to file a strong case against these suspects,” he said.

The five suspects were being assisted by their counsel while under police custody, Coronel said.

Meanwhile, police were still investigating the motive behind the killing of the victims.

Police initially said that they were looking at the last person who contacted Mendoza, a client, whom he was supposed to meet in Calamba, Laguna.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the suspects must have been killed first before they were burned. The victims’ bodies reportedly bore gunshot wounds.

He added that the persons behind the grim killing must have really wanted to erase the identities of the victims, hence, the burning of their bodies. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

comments