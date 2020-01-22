Lucky and unlucky in the Year of Metal Rat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

—-

IF you were born under the animal signs Dragon, Monkey, and Ox, then the Year of Metal Rat for 2020 could be a good year for you based on feng shui, a traditional practice originating from China.

“The Year of Rat is compatible with the animal signs Dragon, Monkey, and Ox. They work together and they complement with one another,” said feng shui expert Master Hanz Cua, in an interview.

The Monkey and Dragon are al­lies of Rat while Ox is Rat’s secret friend.

The birth years under the Dragon sign are: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000; and 2012.

Under the Monkey, the years cov­ered are: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004; and 2016.

The birth years under Ox are: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, and 2009.

Horse will be in conflict with Rat in 2020, said Cua. The birth months under Horse are: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002; and 2014.

“Those who are born under the Horse sign must avoid displaying symbols related to Rat. They can display the other symbols of ani­mal signs except Rat,” said Cua.

For 2020, the luckiest sector in the house or elsewhere is South­east where the Heavenly Wealth Star can be found.

“In this sector, there is good fortune, wonderful opportunities, windfall luck, big breaks and influential people who will help you,” he said.

To enhance this sector, Cua suggested displaying symbols such as Arowana fish, Prosperity Rat, and Money Tree.

Other lucky sectors are: West (Future Prosperity Star), North­west (Money Star), Northeast (Victory Star); and Southwest (Romance Star).

Sectors to be avoided in 2020 which could be determined with the use of compass are: South (where the Illness Star can be found); East (Misfortune Star); and North (Quarrel Star).

Cua said that Filipino-Chinese will celebrate the eve of Chinese New Year on Jan. 24.

“Puwede sila mag-handa ng 12 kinds of fruits. Kahit hindi bilog OK lang basta dapat 12 kinds of fruits to signify abundance for 12 months,” he said.

In welcoming the Chinese New Year, Cua encouraged revelers to wear Red.

“Blue is the lucky color for 2020 but in welcoming the Year of Rat, let us wear Red,” he said.

Cua earlier said that 2020 will be a year of new beginnings and renewals.

“Basically it is going to be a good year for almost all of the animal signs because 2020 will be a strong, prosperous and lucky year,” he said.

Cua also said that it is a great year to launch new business venture or find a new job.

The Year of White Metal Rat will begin on January 25, 2020 and will end on Feb.11, 2021.

Cua said that long-term proj­ects that have been carefully planned will have greater chanc­es of being satisfied in the future. “Initiatives will only be successful if they are carefully planned.”

comments