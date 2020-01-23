Arellano sweeps JRU in NCAA volleyball tilt

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8:30 a.m. – Letran vs San Beda (Junior’s)

10 a.m. – Letran vs San Beda (Men’s)

12 noon – Letran vs San Beda (Women’s)

2 p.m. – Mapua vs Perpetual Help (Women’s)

3:30 p.m. – Mapua vs Perpetual Help (Men’s)

5 p.m. – Mapua vs Perpetual Help (Junior’s)

Defending three-time champion Arellano University kept its flawless record intact with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 win over Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 95 volleyball yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Regine Arocha led the Lady Chiefs with 12 points and 15 digs, while Carla Donato added 10 points and Princess Bello had three service aces to finish with eight points.

The win enabled Arellano to tie College of St. Benilde for the lead although the latter was playing against Emilio Aguinaldo College at presstime.

The Lady Chiefs were able to collect 36 attacks as coach Obet Javier instructed his tosser to spread their offense.

“Ang sabi ko sa kanila, kung kaya ninyong pigilin sa ibabaw, gawin natin,” said Javier. “Maganda naman ang naging resulta, yung mga middle blocker ko, kahit hindi gaanong ka-effective sa palo, pero yung sa block, dahil matangkad, nagagamit yung laki nila.”

Dolly Verzosa, the prolific spiker of the Lady Bombers, was limited to only eight points while Renesa Melgar and Mary May Ruiz each contributed five points for the Mandaluyong-based team.

The setback dropped the Lady Bombers to 1-2.

In the men’s division, Jesrael Liberato tallied 16 points as Arellano joined titleholder University of Perpetual Help System DALTA on top at 3-0 after a 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16 win against JRU.

The Braves also joined the six-peat seeking Junior Altas for the juniors lead at 3-0 with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-18 win over the Light Bombers.

