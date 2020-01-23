Binag is No. 4 man in PNP

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Harvard University-educated police officer has been chosen as the No. 4 man of the Philippine National Police in the latest reorganization triggered by the appointment of Police Gen. Archie Gamboa as PNP chief.

Police Major Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag was named as the Chief Directorial Staff, replacing his “mistah” or classmate, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, who was earlier elevated to the position of the Deputy Chief for Operations. Binag and Eleazar are members of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1987.

“He will serve in a full-time capacity in addition to his other inherent and concurrent duties as Chief of Directorial Staff. Compared to a corporate structure…the TCDS is the general manager (of the PNP),” said Gamboa.

Before his appointment as TCDS, Binag is the head of the Directorate for Information and Communication Technology Management where he initiated the SMART Policing Program which is the PNP’s six-year Digital Transformation Roadmap.

He also served as the regional director of the Western Visayas police.

Binag is a product of public school system, having graduated at the Pasig Central Elementary and Rizal High School before he entered the PMA.

In 1999, he finished the Master in Development Management at the Asian Institute of Management.

His educational background earned him the respect of fellow police officials and became instrumental in his appointment in various positions that focus on reform and transformation programs. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments