Angel Guardian, gaining notice

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

IT might sound curious but Angel Guardian maintained her name is no gimmick.

She shared, “’Yun nga po akala ng mga tao. Akala screen name. Pero ‘yun po talaga ‘yung name ko like sa papers and everything.”

“Apelyido ng mom ko ‘yung Guardian. I don’t know, pure Filipina ‘yung mom ko pero Guardian talaga ‘yung last name niya,” she added.

In any case, the Filipino-Israeli is now gaining huge notice not just for her name but acting, as well.

Critics are lauding her perfor­mance as the tomboyish Sol in Re­gal Entertainment’s “D’ Ninang,” currently showing in theaters.

“Her eyes speak volumes,” said one.

“She has ample depth as actress, young as she is,” said an­other.

“Her perfor­mance seems effortless but very ef­fective,” noted yet another.

Though thankful for the plaudits, the 20-year-old is not letting it cloud her outlook.

“I think I still have a long ways to go. My goal is just to continue improving myself as a performer. I want to feel worthy of my place in showbiz,” she said.

Not that she isn’t ready for fame, if ever.

“Gusto ko din ‘yun syempre but I know it’s something I have to work hard for,” she insisted.

The 20-year-old svelte mestiza actually started acting and model­ling as a kid.

She eventually took a break from showbiz at 14 to focus on her studies.

Angel is managed by GMA Artist Center.

