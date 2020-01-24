Kris Aquino unwell

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

KRIS Aquino recently took to social media to update fans on her health.

Apparently, she has been sick.

Kris shared that apart from an “in­flammation” in her right hand, she has also been cough­ing badly for “3 straight weeks.”

She added, “I still need to battle anemia, control my thyroid issues (explanation for my weight loss), and other stuff (some heredi­tary, others environmen­tal)…”

She is opti­mistic, though, noting, “A posi­tive attitude is so beneficial to wellness.”

“I may not be healthier, but I’m not worse,” she said.

Kris waxed philosophical at some point, saying, “I’ve stopped asking why, but rather THANK YOU because each new day is a blessing…”

Despite her situation, the ac­tress is planning to help a friend organize an outreach program for those displaced by the Taal Volcano erup­tion.

To end her post, she wrote: “There’s good in this world, we should never get tired of find­ing it.”

Meanwhile, the Taguig Region­al Trial Court Branch 117 junked the esta­fa case she filed there against former friend and assistant Nicko Falcis.

