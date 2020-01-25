A different HK

FROM a distance of about three meters, the thermal scanner captured the above-normal tem­perature of arriving passenger Jean (not her real name) from Manila, Jan. 18. Jean was imme­diately asked to step aside, away from her PAL flight mates.

They’re not taking chances at Hong Kong airport. Not with the new strain of coronavirus – so new it’s labeled “novel” – that has set China and a few other Asian countries on edge. Jean was free to leave the interview room after a few questions, and in 15 minutes she was able to claim her luggage and join her friends.

Each time I set foot at its arrival or departure area, HK’s airport looks different. Maintenance and renovation, even expansion, of the terminals are forever ongoing. This time, with the energetic pro­test rallies not about to dissipate, airport authorities have added a feature that’s nothing more or less than what we have been used to at our own NAIA: Only depart­ing passengers with passport and plane ticket to show the guard are allowed beyond the first line of se­curity at the entrance.

Another obvious change was the reduced size of the crowds going through arrival procedures. Days later, it was the same thing at the departure area – fewer peo­ple lining up, browsing and shop­ping, although the restaurants, so many more now, come to think of it, were full whatever the time of day.

In Kowloon, it was pretty much the same, a thinning out of shop­pers but restaurants as busy as always. Don’t believe stories that “all” stores are on sale; simply not true. Some stores were advertis­ing 20 percent off, but what’s 20 pc when you’re looking at high-end goods? Hotels appeared more willing to bring their rates down, although the Peninsula didn’t need to lure them in with lowered rates. High-tea time was some­thing to watch, guests stream­ing in for scones and a relaxing afternoon surrounded by kiat-kiat orange trees, tigers and dragons, red lanterns and other symbols of wealth and luck.

Where have all the eager, dedi­cated shoppers from the Chinese mainland gone? And why are they afraid, in a manner of speaking, to queue for the most desired brand­ed luxury goods in HK? They’re shopping to their hearts’ content in Macau, so I was told.

