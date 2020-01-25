Cop killed in Tacloban

TACLOBAN CITY – A policeman was shot dead here last Friday.

Police identified the victim as Police Chief Master Sgt. Renato Singcol, of Ormoc City and assigned to the Basey, Samar police station.

Investigation disclosed that Singcol had just left the Philippine Statistics Office here and was about to board his vehicle when men onboard a black Ford Everest appeared and opened fire at the victim.

The suspects escaped afterwards.

The victim sustained multiple bullet wounds, killing him on the spot.

Police are thoroughly probing the incident. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

