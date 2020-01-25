Duterte cites strong PH-China ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte joined the rest of the Chinese-Filipino community in celebrating the coming of the Year of the Metal Rat and hoped for Filipinos to form stronger bonds with those of Chinese descent.

In his message Saturday morning, Duterte said the fact that Filipinos celebrate the Lunar New Year meant that the Philippines and China share a strong and inseparable bond.

“The fact that we are celebrating this event and embracing it as one of our own reflects the strong and inseparable bond that has been forged through centuries of friendly and beneficial relations between the Philippines and China,” he said.

Duterte hoped that the strong bond between Filipinos and the Chinese will improve with the coming of the year of the Metal of the Rat.

“May we foster even stronger bonds of friendship with those of Chinese descent all around the world through cooperation, investments, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties,” he said.

The President likewise hoped that the Chinese-Filipino community will continue with their socio-civic and charitable acts that will uplift the lives of the people, especially the poor and the marginalized.

“Together, these small acts of kindness shall create a ripple effect that will benefit not only those belonging to your community but also countless others, creating a much bigger wave of compassion that will eventually redound to the greater good of our country,” Duterte said.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar likewise joined in the celebration of the Lunar New Year, saying the Year of the Metal Rat signifies the beginning of a new cycle.

“As based on the Chinese zodiac, the symbol of the Rat is a sign of prosperity. The animal zodiac is seen as having the cleverness, successes, and contentment with living a quiet and peaceful life,” he said.

“Let this belief prompt us to live and act humbly and wisely, and motivate us to help each other in the face of unfortunate calamities, epidemics, and other challenges that may lie ahead,” he added. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

comments