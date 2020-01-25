Imus to hold 6-cock invitational derby

After the 2020 World Slasher Cup 1, the international cockfighting fever shifts to the Imus Sports Arena (ISA) in Cavite with the staging of the “MB Birthday Invitational 6-Cock Derby” on Tuesday.

An exciting duel of local and foreign gamefowl breeders looms in the annual cockfest headed by Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano and supported by Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specialist, Inc.

Chris Copas of Bowling Green in Kentucky, USA, the 2019 WSC 1 solo champion, banner the list of confirmed participants.

Also seeing action are Donny Halley and Jimmy Holland of Kentucky, Erik Rosales of California, Tim Fitzgerald of Utah, Butch Cambra and Jaymark Corpus of Hawaii.

The champions of Excellence of Luzon will be led by Biboy Enriquez, Jeyshie Dimafelix, Mike Macalalad, Leo Enriquez of Wild Creek Farms, Digmaan champ Momoy Adams, Bakbakan champs Jeff Acosta and Manuel Espinosa, Doyet Lapido, Carreon brothers, Dante Hinlo, Jawo Agdalipe, Juancho Aguirre Jr. and Jun Jomecillo.

Other guests include Jonathan Oracion of Baguio, Prime Feathers team, Jose Raymond Apostol, Chris Sioson, Galen Pacturan, Jun Magsayo, Jimmy Lim, Riche Obardo and Carlos Tumpalan.

“It’s a rare showndown of cockfighting champions.We are expecting some 100 fights.” said Berbano.

ISA owner RR Lacson said local cockers of Cavite will also compete.

