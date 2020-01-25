Indian trader, 2 employees gunned down in La Union

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union – An Indian businesswoman and her two employees were gunned down inside a computer shop in Barangay Catbangen here last Friday.

Police Lt. Col. Silverio Ordinado, spokesperson of the La Union police provincial office, identified the victims as Ferdinand Gacayan, security guard; Haide delos Reyes, accountant; and Kareena Mirchandani, owner of the Shania Kenny Merchandise computer shop.

Investigation showed that two unidentified men entered the computer shop at around 6 p.m. and shot the victims several times.

The suspects fled while the victims were taken to the Lorma Medical Hospital in Barangay Carlatan, this city, where they were declared dead.

Several empty shells of caliber .45 pistol were recovered by lawmen in the crime scene.

Police are thoroughly investigating the incident and hunting the suspects. (Freddie Lazaro and Erwin Beleo)

