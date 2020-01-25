P2.2-M used clothes seized in Dumaguete

BACOLOD CITY – Police arrested a Chinese and her Filipino helper and seized about P2.2-million worth of smuggled used clothes or “ukay-ukay” in a raid at a warehouse in Barangay Banilad, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental last Thursday.

Police Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., city police chief, identified the suspects as Gou Xin Huo, 48, temporarily residing in Barangay Banilad; and her helper, Lauro Ramirez, 28, of Barangay Batinguel, Dumaguete.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 7, in coordination with the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office Intelligence Branch and Dumaguete police station, raided the warehouse through a search warrant issued by Judge Dinah B. Tabada-Chu of the Dumaguete Municipal Trial Court in Cities Branch 1.

Recovered from the warehouse were 332 sacks and bundles of used clothes and shoes reportedly made from China.

Alarcon said the suspects violated Republic Act 4653 which prohibits “the commercial importation of textile articles commonly known as used clothing and rags.”

He said that Huo failed to present pertinent documents and permits for the storage and sale of her items.

Alarcon said the suspects will face charges. A P30,000 bail each has been recommended for their temporary liberty. (Glazyl Masculino)

