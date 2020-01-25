Rapper freed on P2-M bail

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology yesterday said that rapper “Loonie,” Marlon Peroramas in real life, was released last Friday night after posting P2-million bail.

BJMP spokesman Senior Insp. Xavier Solda added Peroramas’ co-accused, David Rizon, was also released on P503,000 bail.

“I confirm na nakalaya siya pansamantala on Friday night,” Solda said.

The rapper and his companions were arrested last Sept. 18, 2019 for allegedly selling 15 packs of high-grade marijuana or “kush” worth P100,000 to undercover policemen in a buy-bust operation at the basement of a hotel in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City.

But the rapper’s camp claimed that Loonie was framed. They accused the policemen of planting evidence against Peroramas.

Peroramas claimed he was in the hotel to attend the birth anniversary party of a leukemia-stricken fan.

The Makati City Prosecutor’s Office charged Peroramas and his accomplices of violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Chito Chavez)

