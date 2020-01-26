Bullpups win by 64, remain spotless

Defending champion National University-Nazareth School clobbered University of the East, 124-60, yesterday to stretch their winning streak to 11 games in the UAAP Season 82 high school boys basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

Reyland Torres had a double-double performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bullpups. He also had four assists and four blocks for NU, an early semifinalist in the tournament.

Carl Tamayo chipped in 17 points and eight boards, Terrence Fortea had 13 points and six assists, and Karl Quiambao finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals for the Bullpups.

NU was ruthless throughout the game, racing to a 38-13 lead in the first quarter and was up by as many as 65 points.

Cyrus Austria and Jann Cruz combined for 33 points and nine boards for the Junior Warriors, which suffered their eighth loss against three wins.

In the other game, Francis Lopez drained 23 points and hauled 12 rebounds as Ateneo edged University of Santo Tomas, 79-74.

The victory improved the Blue Eaglets to 6-5 and tied the Tiger Cubs for third in the standings, though Ateneo has the better quotient by virtue of winning their two elimination round meetings against UST. (Kristel Satumbaga)

