Gov’t won’t be complacent over Taal

Malacañang said that the government won’t be complacent even after State volcanologists lowered the alert level of Taal Volcano from Level 4 to Level 3 yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the government will remain on its toes as the volcano continues to be restive.

“Hindi naman nagla-lie-low ang gobyerno. Palagi tayong on our toes pagdating sa panganib. Palagi tayong nakahanda,” he said.

“Kaya nga hindi ba ang naging posisyon natin diyan ay ‘wag bumalik sapagkat doon sa mga lugar nila na tinitirhan at pinagtatarabahuhan sapagkat nanganganib pa,” he added.

The two-week unrest of Taal forced the evacuation of thousands of families in the surrounding areas.

Talisay, Batangas Vice Mayor Charlie Natanauan had questioned the mandatory evacuation of residents from Taal Volcano and appealed to President Duterte to allow his constituents to return home.

He urged chief State seismologist Renato Solidum to change his “opinion” on the volcano’s threat.

Panelo said the national government still has the final say when evacuees can return to their homes. He added that while the Palace understands the concerns of the local executives, they have to follow the protocols set.

“Siyempre ang national government. Kung sino ang nasa taas ‘yun ang masusunod. But we can understand the concerns of the local authorities. Puwede naman nilang sabihing as far as they’re concerned okay na yung…wala ng panganib. So they can recommend and the national government will evaluate,” he said.

“Pero siguro kung ano ‘yung protocol sa ngayon, kung sinabing the areas in the periphery of the Taal, with respect to a certain range, ay hindi na mapanganib, puwede na ring bumalik doon. Pero ‘yung iba hindi pupuwede. Kailangan sundin natin,” he added. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

