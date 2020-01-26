Locsin apologizes for ‘fat lady’ remark

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has apologized to Sen. Leila de Lima for referring to her as a “fat lady” in one of his tweets Friday concerning the importance being accorded to her by some United States senators as more important than the mutual defense of the two countries.

“Correction with apology. ‘If the US regards a lady who should be happy to have her day…’ An honest slip of the finger. Anyway, she’s admirable in her feistiness. Others guilty or innocent would have thrown in the towel but she won’t. She’s a lady of quality in that respect,” Locsin said in his social media post Friday.

Locsin made the apology after posting the following remarks on Twitter earlier in the day: “If the US regards a fat lady who should be happy to have her day in court to clear her name of charges – charges a Supreme Court of honor law graduates ruled twice as valid (as opposed to US senators merely elected – as more important than our mutual defense well then so be it.”

He flew to Washington D.C. on that day where he is expected to deliver a letter notifying the American side of President Duterte’s intent to abrogate the Visiting Forces Agreement.

“I, as chair of the Visiting Forces, will merely send a note signed by me because the authority was transferred to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs. Simple. I am leaving tonight for Washington and New York on another matter,” the DFA Secretary tweeted. (Roy Mabasa)

