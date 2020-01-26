Millet, Lim triumph in drag racing

Arvin Jay Millet set the course for a third successive Driver of the Year title with a solid opening-leg victory in the premier M&H Pro class of the 2020 National Drag Racing Championships at the Clark International Speedway drag strip in Pampanga recently.

A 27-year-old speed fanatic, whose family is into the construction and heavy equipment business, Millet clocked 12.130 seconds over the quarter mile in a 255-wheel horsepower, two-liter Honda Civic hatchback, besting Jonathan Thompson in the final faceoff by almost two car lengths.

Jannery Millet bowed to his cousin Arvin and settled for third in the racing bracket where stricter car preparation rules and limits to engine muscle level the playing field.

But it was Carlos Lim who scored the biggest win in the leg, upending Cesar Castillo and the multitled Jonathan Tiu in Quick 8, the elite class among the competition’s eight most powerful cars.

The 44-year-old Lim clocked 10.056 seconds in his 907-wheel horsepower Honda Civic K24, beating Castillo in another Civic by more than two car lengths in the finals of the races sanctioned by the Automobile Association of the Philippines.

Tiu, the reigning two-area national Quick 8 champion, settled for third over Mark Yanson but made up for it by ruling the M&H Super Pro class over Castillo and Allan Ararao.

