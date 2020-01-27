Ericka Villongco, nabuhay muli

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

MAKARAAN lumikha ng ingay sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre kasunod ng paghihiwalay nila after four years of being together, muling naungkat sa alaala ng mga fans ang pakikipag-break ni James sa ex-girlfriend nito na si Ericka Villongco.

Tatlong taon din ang tinagal ng relasyon ni Ericka at James.

Naghiwalay sila noong ginagawa ni James at Nadine ang unang pelikula nila together na “Diary Ng Panget: The Movie” noong 2014.

Sa naging interview ni Ericka noon, ito ang sinabi niya about James:

“I love him, our love was one of a kind… I cannot explain. We spent almost every day together. I can’t explain love.

“It’s been almost been five months, I can say I’m much happier now. The only regret is that I wish that we were able to end civilly or like friends.

“It’s hard, kasi every day in social media, I see his name all over, that’s what makes it hard.

“I wish that we had that closure. I wish we were able to talk. I wish I was also able to say my side of the story. Kasi this is the first time I’m telling my side.

“We can’t never unlove a person, that’s what I believe. I still care for him.

“Siyempre, at first, very emotional, but I accepted it because I know he’s doing it not for himself, but he’s doing it for his family.

“He never wanted the fame, he never wanted the attention. He’s a very simple guy. He’s doing it for his family, for his dad.

“Hindi naman bad breakup na nag­sigawan kami, but it was not good in a way na sana we were happy.

“We had this fantasy where we just want to end things good, so in the end, we can save it. I know what he tells the press also, which is the truth.

“James is very honest, he never lies, he’s very down to earth. Very loyal and faithful.”

