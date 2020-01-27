San Juan City Mayor Zamora also called out over endorsements

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Another Metro Manila mayor has been called out by a netizen who has criticized Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso over his brand endorsement gigs.

Fajima Tajar, a lawyer according to her Facebook account, has turned her attention to San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora who recently posted a photo of his brand endorsement project with a clothing brand on his social media accounts.

“Calling out another mayor. Just saw this though. Matuto po tayong sumunod sa batas. Ganito po ba ang styles of leadership natin?” Tajar said on Facebook.

The netizen’s post was accompanied with a screenshot of Zamora’s Instagram photo endorsing the clothing brand JAG Jeans. In the caption, Zamora wrote: “Excited for the launch of our JAG Jeans ad campaign this February.”

Tajar further wrote: “Please don’t cry. Puwedeng mangatwiran,” which seemed to be referring to Domagoso who teared up when he recently addressed the issue in a Facebook live broadcast, saying that he donated his talent fees from endorsement contracts to charity and to people affected by calamities.

Once again, Tajar cited Section 90 of the Local Government Code which states: “(a) (All) governors, city and municipal mayors are prohibited from practicing their profession or engaging in any occupation other than the exercise of their functions as local chief executives.”

Tajar had earlier called out Domagoso for allegedly violating such provision.

Domagoso has donated talent fees from product endorsements amounting to P4 million to Batangas for the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption, according to the Manila Public Information Office.

Incidentally, Zamora and Domagoso defeated two members of the Ejercito-Estrada clan who ran for mayor in San Juan and Manila in 2019. (Jhon Aldrin Casiñas)

comments