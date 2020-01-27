Talk less, listen more

EVERYBODY loves to talk. Nobody wants to listen. Imagine the diffi­culties and heartaches we could have spared ourselves from if we only lis­tened to what people have been tell­ing us. There are pieces of advice that we sometimes literally do not want to hear simply because they are the op­posites of what we want – and then we realize their value when it is too late.

Women who were warned by par­ents about a boyfriend’s bad behav­ior know the dangers of not listening, and so do school drop outs who had the opportunity to study but chose to squander their time. People who were warned about investment returns that are too good to be true, about vices and lifestyles that siphon the family’s resources… but never listened – how many are they?

Countless lives could have been less stressful if people only stopped to consider the advice and warnings of those who are close to them.

Here are other reasons why it’s good to talk less and listen more.

Nobody is all-knowing – except God. No matter how educated a person is, no matter how high his IQ, there are still many things he does not know. Listening to other people, read­ing, and observing his environment will help him get the information he needs.

Listening helps us avoid mistakes and accidents. Strive to benefit from tips and precautions shared by au­thorities on various topics. People’s passion, education, training, and many years of experience make them experts. Listen to them. Consider what they say.

Listening to people makes us see what they truly value in life and how we can relate with them. What do they often talk about? What are their com­plaints? Sometimes there is a dispar­ity between what they say and what they actually do. Listen and observe! “Actions speak louder than words”!

Listening helps clarify what we al­ready know and allows us to see if we have overlooked something. When parents listen to their children they begin to see how to avoid certain misunderstandings and problems. When leaders encourage a healthy exchange of information and listen to suggestions they tend to achieve more.

It is when we listen that we learn more. If we merely talk, nothing is added to our knowledge. “We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak” (Epictetus).

