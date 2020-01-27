Wuhan virus case in Manila denied

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Manila Health Department yesterday debunked rumors that there is a novel coronavirus case involving a Chinese at the Metropolitan Hospital in Binondo, Manila.

Unverified reports of a novel coronavirus case in Binondo went viral on social media last Sunday.

In a report, MHD officer Dr. Arnold Pangan said the 27-year-old Chinese confined at the hospital is diagnosed with community acquired pneumonia.

The patient is a native of Obei, China and worked at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator. He reportedly lives on the boundary of Pasay City and Parañaque City, Pangan said.

Pangan said the POGO worker was hospitalized last Jan. 25 due to fever and cough. The patient is well and cured of fever.

“Case is a 27-year-old male, arrived in the Philippines as POGO worker last Jan. 8, 2020. He is from Obei, China,” he said in a report. “Hospitalized in Metropolitan Hospital last Jan. 25, 2020 because of fever and cough. Allegedly resides in boundary of Pasay and Parañaque,” he added.

Pangan also confirmed that the Chinese has no travel history to Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus originated.

MHD surveillance team, in coordination with DoH surveillance, and as per investigation, patient has fever and cough but negative on history of travel to Wuhan, China and no history of exposure to a host or positive case,” Pangan said.

Classes were suspended at the Philippine Academy of Sakya, St. Stephen’s High School, St. Jude Catholic School, the Padre Algua and Narra branches of the Chiang Kai Shek College, and Uno High School yesterday by the Manila city government following the novel coronavirus scare.

Pangan said the MHD is intensifying its information drive in public schools and barangays against the coronavirus.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso called on the public to avoid spreading unverified information on social media to avoid causing panic. (Minka Tiangco)

comments