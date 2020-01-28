2 killed, P3.4-M shabu seized in Cavite stings

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – Two resisting drug suspects were killed by police late Monday night in an alleged shootout in Summerwind Drive, Barangay Burol-Main, Dasmarinas City.

Authorities also arrested on Monday midnight a drug suspect with shabu worth P3.4 million in another operation at a mall parking vicinity in Bacoor City.

The Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the slain suspects as McDo and Bong. They died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Bacoor police investigator Elmo Caboboy said that the suspects opted to fight with their guns the police team who were arresting them following the buy-bust.

The suspects drew and fired their guns after sensing that the buyer they had dealt with for shabu worth P700 was a police officer.

Recovered from the suspects were two .38-caliber revolvers.

Meanwhile, one Sikal Bara Abdullah was arrested by a joint police team after he was caught possessing shabu weighing 500 grams in the operation at the parking area of a mall on Aguinaldo Highway and Tirona Road in Barangay Habay II, Bacoor.

The seized shabu in nine tied plastic sachets placed in a paper bag was reportedly worth P3.4 million.

The seizure was made after the arresting officers handed a bundle of P1,000 bill and boodle money to the suspect.

The suspect was arrested by a team of officers from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Bacoor Police at 12 midnight Monday. (Anthony Giron)

