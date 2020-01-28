Last batch of Chinese tourists left Boracay for Wuhan

ILOILO CITY — The last batch of Chinese tourists who visited world-famous Boracay Island have flown back to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Eric Apolonio, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesperson, confirmed that the remaining 150 passengers have flown out of Kalibo International Airport in Aklan province before 9 p.m. on Monday.

Apolonio said the Chinese tourists left via Royal Air, one of the two airlines that have flights between Kalibo and Wuhan and specifically caters to tourists bound for Boracay.

Apolonio added the same Royal Air charter plane will fly back to the country after transporting the 150 Chinese passengers as it is a Philippine-registered plane.

“Only the pilots and cabin crew on board will fly back,” Apolonio added.

To recall, it was in Kalibo where three Chinese tourists were quarantined earlier after arriving from Wuhan. A Filipina flight attendant also underwent self-quarantine.

Amidst false information circulating in Aklan province, the Department of Health (DoH) and the Aklan Provincial Health Office (APPO) reiterated that none of the Chinese tourists who were quarantined tested positive for the nCov.

