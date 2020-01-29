3 BuCor execs axed over GCTA mess

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from the service of three officials of the Bureau of Corrections over the questionable implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance.

Ordered dismissed from the service were Ramoncito Roque, Maria Belinda “Mabel” Tudor Bansil, and Veronica “Boday” Bustamante Buño. They were found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Aside from dismissal, they were also slapped with the accessory penalties of forfeiture of retirement benefits, cancellation of eligibility, barred from taking civil service examinations, and permanently disqualified from holding public office.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires also ordered the filing of graft and direct bribery charges against them before the court.

The indictment and dismissal of the three stemmed from the reportedly anomalous implementation of Republic Act 10592 or the GCTA law, which led to the controversial release of several inmates imprisoned over heinous crimes, last year.

The three had earlier been suspended for six months without pay over the “GCTA for sale” scheme in which convicts could secure release for a fee. (Czarina Nicole Ong-Ki)

comments