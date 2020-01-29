Construct Cebu City subway

IN a Tempo column (2 decades ago), I expressed future concern over Cebu City experiencing a build-up in trash, flooding, deteriorating air quality, pollution, worsening traffic, and run-away urban development. The idyllic soul of Cebu fading, eventually surrendering its bucolic spine to a replicated capital of congested malls, condominiums, and high rises as modality for “progress”? Previously, there were quintessential moments. Accosting a ride allowed commuters “small talk” with jeepney drivers on the street, before boarding. Sharing unhurried time in familial enclaves, since the next appointment was 10 minutes in travel time. Working fathers and mothers, conveniently returning home to break bread with family for lunch. This was why fast-food and side-walk “turo-turo” were not a viable feature. Friday evenings and week-ends did brisk business for restaurants, leisure, easy beach travel for family outings. Presently however, the road owns our time. In Cebu City, an hour’s allocation between errands, is a tight fix due to heavy traffic. A NEDA study advocates the closure of the oldest Colon street from vehicles, limited to pedestrian use. A JICA research concludes R300M pesos lost in daily traffic. In the recent Sinulog Festival, President Rodrigo Duterte advised Cebuanos, “Cebu is an old city. You can’t expand anymore because of narrow roads and problem of easement. Wala pay gobyerno, naa nay Cebu (There was still no government, yet Cebu already existed.) If Cebu starts with a train transport, go on and build roadways in the skies, and I will help you source out the funds for the infra project”. Observing said admonition, the R16B peso BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) is not a prudent project. Even EDSA abandoned the plan. Instead, lets plan for Cebu City as the 2nd subway & rail system (Carcar to Danao) constructed next to Metro-Manila (Valenzuela-Dasmariñas Cavite). Mega cities – New York, Tokyo, Moscow, London, Madrid etc. have adopted what works for decongesting urban traffic. Need I say more?

