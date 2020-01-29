PH ready for China virus – Palace

Malacañang yesterday said that the government is prepared if a confirmed case of the 2019 novel coronavirus surfaces in the country, despite the lack of facilities and equipment to determine if a suspected patient indeed has it.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement amid the increasing number of patients under investigation for the virus.

Panelo expressed belief that the Philippines is prepared if ever a case of the 2019 nCoV is confirmed. “I think so, yes,” he said.

According to Panelo, Malacanang is concerned with the situation, saying President Duterte has already instructed the Department of Health to come up with better measures to stop the entry of the virus in the Philippines.

“We’re looking at it with serious concern so the President has instructed the DoH Secretary to study and evaluate what better procedure should be taken in order to contain, stop the coming in of this disease in this country.”

According to the DoH, there were 23 PUIs reported as of Jan. 29. Despite this, Panelo said there was still no reason for the public to be worried. He, however, reminded them to take precautionary measures. (Argyll Geducos)

