Taal tremors persist

Tremors continue to jolt Taal Volcano island which State volcanologists said signify a movement underneath the volcano which could lead to eruptive activity.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 123 volcanic quakes were recorded by the Taal Volcano Network from Tuesday morning to yesterday morning, including three low-frequency events.

The Taal Volcano Network can record small quakes undetectable by the Philippine Seismic Network which plotted three volcanic earthquakes during the same period that registered at magnitudes 1.7 to 2.1 with one felt event at Intensity 3.

According to Phivolcs, these temblors signify magmatic activity beneath the Taal edifice that could lead to eruptive activity at the main crater where the volcano’s phreatic or steam-driven eruption occured last Jan. 12.

Phivolcs said Taal belched “moderate to voluminous white to dirty-white steam lade plumes” reaching up to 600 to 800 meters tall that drifted northeast.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum Jr. had earlier said that Taal’s steaming is normal and only indicates that there is an ongoing hydrothermal activity under the volcano in which groundwater was being heated by the magma and produces steam or smoke.

Meanwhile, hazy atmosphere due to pollution once again greeted Metro Manila residents yesterday morning.

Based on the data by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau as of 8 a.m. yesterday, particulate matter – an indicator for air pollution – over Mandaluyong City reached an “unhealthy” level of 104 micrograms per cubic meter.

Air quality index between 101 and 150 micrograms per cubic meter means that the air is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “should limit outdoor exertion.” Most at risk are “people with respiratory disease, such as asthma.”

The effect of the northeast monsoon or “amihan” over the country will continue to strengthen towards the weekend, bringing colder weather over Luzon and Visayas in the coming days.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said chilly winds blowing from Siberia may bring cold breeze over most of Luzon and some parts of Visayas in the next few days. (Alexandria San Juan and Ellalyn Ruiz)

