Taulava, Thoss, league’s elder statesmen, retiring after PBA PH Cup

By TITO S. TALAO

MILAN – Two of the PBA’s elder statesmen — Asi Taulava of NLEX and Sonny Thoss of Alaska — may be having their swan songs in the 45th season Philippine Cup which starts March 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Dickie Backmann, governor of the Alaska Aces, said Tuesday on the bus from the Milan Malpensa Airport in Northern Italy that Thoss, their 38-year-old, 6-foot-7 veteran center, has been signed to a final six-month extended contract.

“We will be retiring his jersey after the All-Filipino,” said Bachmann.

Drafted fifth overall by the Aces out of James Cook University in North Queensland, Australia in 2004, Thoss is a three-time champion (2007 Fiesta, 2010 Fiesta and 2013 Commissioner’s Cup), a Finals MVP in 2013 and a 12-time All-Star.

He is also a two-time Mythical First Team member and part of the 2004 All-Rookie Team. Known for his laid-back demeanor and shifty post-up moves, Thoss, whose mother is from Cebu, won the PBA Sportsmanship Award in 2011.

Bachmann said Alaska is awaiting for 6-foot-4 former Letran Knights forward Rey Publico, who the Aces drafted in the second round last year, to wrap up his stint with another league before signing him to a contract

“We’ll be all set after that,” said Bachmann.

Meanwhile, NLEX governor Rod Franco, president and CEO of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp, said 6-foot-9 center Asi Taulava, on his 31st season in the PBA, will likewise be offered a contract extension to run the duration of the Philippine Cup, leaving the league, if both go on and hang their jerseys, without its two longest-serving players when the Commissioner’s Cup starts in May.

“Baka ganoon na rin kami,” Franco said when Backmann inquired about Taulava’s tenure.

A direct hire from Brigham Young University in Hawaii in 1998, Taulava, who is of Fil-Tongan lineage, is a PBA champion, Finals MVP and Season MVP all in 2003 when the Mobiline Phone Pals won the All-Filipino Conference.

He is a 17-time All-Star, twice the event’s MVP (2004, 2006), a four-time Mythical First Team choice, three-time All-Defensive Team member and Comeback Player of the Yeara in 2014.

Taulava is among the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players.

In a separate interview, a source bared that Magnolia guard PJ Simon, 39, the steal of the 2001 Rookie Draft at 43rd overall, is likewise contemplating retirement.

Simon is an eight-time champion and All-Star, twice named Mr. Quality Minutes (2008, 2014) and last year’s Three-Point Shootout champion.

