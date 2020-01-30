2 motorbike thieves killed in shootout

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – Two motorcycle-riding masked men were killed in a shootout with police after they allegedly stole a motorcycle in Barangay Malipampang, San Ildefonso, Bulacan, Wednesday night.

Based on the report submitted to Colonel Emma M. Libunao, acting Bulacan police director, the two slain suspects were wearing black bonnets and black long-sleeved shirts when they were spotted riding a black motorcycle without plate number.

Investigation disclosed that a man sought police assistance after the two suspects on board a motorcycle took his pink Yamaha Mio I Soul at gunpoint.

San Ildefonso cops immediately conducted a follow-up operation, and spotted the suspects in Barangay Sumandig, San Ildefonso.

During the chase, the suspects fired shots at the police officers, prompting the lawmen to retaliate. The duo died on the spot.

Police recovered from the crime scene two .38-caliber revolvers without serial number; eight spent shells of caliber 9mm, a black-and-white Yamaha Mio motorcycle, and one pink Yamaha Mio motorcycle.

Police have yet to identify the slain suspects. (Freddie C. Velez)

