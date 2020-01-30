Ellen Adarna, in love again?

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
—-
MOTHERHOOD suits Ellen Adarna.
Not only does she look happier, she seems hotter than ever.
As such, it is no surprise seeing the 31-year-old actress snagging a guy only months after allegedly separating from John Lloyd Cruz, the father of her son, Elias Modesto.
On Instagram, Ellen shared a photo of her being cozy with the guy while vacationing in Madrid.
According to PEP.ph, the guy’s name is Carlos Lemus.
The two have another photo together, wherein Ellen is seen holding him by the waist.
Though there is no official announcement yet if the guy is actually Ellen’s new apple of the eye, many of her followers are already celebrating as if he is.