Ellen Adarna, in love again?

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

MOTHERHOOD suits Ellen Adarna.

Not only does she look happier, she seems hot­ter than ever.

As such, it is no sur­prise seeing the 31-year-old actress snag­ging a guy only months after allegedly separat­ing from John Lloyd Cruz, the father of her son, Elias Modesto.

On Instagram, El­len shared a photo of her being cozy with the guy while vacationing in Madrid.

According to PEP.ph, the guy’s name is Carlos Lemus.

The two have another photo together, wherein Ellen is seen holding him by the waist.

Though there is no official announcement yet if the guy is actually Ellen’s new apple of the eye, many of her follow­ers are already celebrat­ing as if he is.

comments