Military truck rams eatery in Bohol; 1 dead, 5 hurt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY – An 18-year-old senior high school student died while five others were injured after a military truck rammed an eatery in Carmen town, Bohol, on Wednesday.

Police identified the fatality as Roda Mae Niere, a student of Katipunan National High School.

Injured were the girl’s schoolmates Nelson Doroy, Rhea Mae Garcia, Jomil Sarmiento, Mary Grace Bunao and Laiza Jamill, all 18 years old, police said.

Police Corporal Niezel Pescante, investigator of Carmen Police Station, said Doroy’s left leg had to be amputated because of the severity of the injury.

Police said the students were having lunch in a carenderia in Barangay Katipunan when the accident happened past noon Wednesday.

Police said a military truck owned by the 47th Infantry Batallion of the Philippine Army lost its brakes causing it to plow the carenderia.

The truck was driven by Private Jay-r Dela Torre.

The students were taken to the Cong. Semion Toribio Memorial Hospital where Niere was declared dead on arrival.

Col. Jerry Borja, commander sa Task Force Cebu and Bohol, said seven soldiers on board the truck were heading to Batuan town to attend a peace advocacy symposium.

Borja said what happened was pure accident. He added that the 47IB will help shoulder the hospital expenses of the victims.

The driver of the truck was brought to the Carmen Police Station and may be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, multiple serious physical injuries, and damage to property. (Calvin D. Cordova)

comments