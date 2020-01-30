Recto seeks tighter border control vs nCoV

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto yesterday urged the government to tighten its border control against Chinese visitors to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Recto said it is time that the Philippines puts up a temporary “Great Wall” while the world is dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

“Let us explain to them that we are not permanently closing our doors. This is not a permanent Great Wall. This is only during the duration of the coronavirus crisis,” Recto said. “There is no hint of racism or xenophobia in this policy. This is an assertion of the national well-being and an acceptance of the fact that our defenses and capacity to respond to a health emergency is not that strong,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Consulate General in Cebu appealed to local chief executives to study carefully their proposals to ban Chinese tourists in the province amid the 2019 novel coronavirus scare.

Chinese Consul General Jia Li said the proposals are not necessary especially that there is no confirmed case of 2019 nCoV case in Cebu.

Moreover, Jia said that as part of its effort to combat the virus, the Chinese government has already suspended all individual or group tours to anywhere in the world. (Hannah Torregoza and Calvin Cordova)

