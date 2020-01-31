Carla Abellana getting better now

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

CARLA Abellana is not preg­nant.

This, she made clear at a recent media gathering for her new series “Love of My Life,” which starts air­ing Feb. 3, addressing concerns about her getting a bit chunky for her own good.

According to the actress, her rather bulky appearance is due to a hasty steroid inoculation as advised by an imprudent pulmonologist whom she refused to name.

“Dahil sa misdiagnosis, nag-steroids po ako na hindi naman pala kailangan. Nag-cause ng weight gain iyong steroids ko,” the actress explained.

She could’ve sued but Carla is ultimately forgiving.

“You know, nangyayari po talagang ganoon na may mga doctors na nagmi-misdiagnose,” she said. “So, hindi po ako mag-dedemanda. Pero I will inform him and show him the test results para lang din po alam niya.”

In any case, Carla is still deal­ing with various illnesses.

“I have tachy­cardia, then liver damage, and then hyphothyroidism,” she shared but quickly assured, “Improving naman po lahat.”

“Yung liver ko po is okay na po, within normal range na po iyong liver profile ko.

“Yung hyphothyroidism, we will start treating po this month, or February.

“Ang tachy­cardia, hindi pa po namin tini-treat, pero kapag medyo alarm­ing po siya at sunud-sunod, kailangan ko pong bumalik ng cardiologist.”

