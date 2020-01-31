Cayetano backs Duterte order barring travelers from Hubei

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday led leaders of the House of Representatives in calling on all Filipinos to stand united in fighting the threat of the deadly coronavirus.

Together with Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez, Cayetano lauded President Duterte’s decision to ban the entry of Chinese nationals from Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that the move is a glaring indication of the Chief Executive’s concern on the health of Filipinos.

Opposition leaders also joined the call for action against the coronavirus threat.

Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Iloilo Rep. Janette Garin enjoined citizens not to panic in the wake of the World Health Organization’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern as the coronavirus continues to afflict citizens from other countries.

“Again, I urge the public to practice good hygiene, and to heed the advice of our health professionals. We have to face this challenge as one people, as one country with faith in ourselves in the Almighty God,” Cayetano said.

Romualdez lauded Duterte for making a very smart decision to effectively strategize government’s campaign against the Wuhan virus.

“Our DoH officials were guided by international health experts and standards in recommending to the President the temporary travel ban on Chinese nationals from Hubei province and other nCov-hit areas in China. (Ben Rosario)

