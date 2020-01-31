KC Concepcion, most enigmatic

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

MANY were confused seeing KC Concepcion’s recent social media post.

It is a quote from Randy Pausch, an American teacher and writer.

It read: “The key question to keep asking is, are you spending your time on the right things? Because time is all you have.”

KC gave no indication if she is actually directing the post to someone but it is public knowledge she is not spending enough time with her mother, Sharon Cuneta, who actually complained about it on social media.

In an open letter, Sharon told KC, “I feel that you have distanced yourself from us who truly love you, when we all hunger for our family to be complete.

“We are six in the family, my baby. And when we are only five, I never feel complete.”

If anything, KC was more than ready to explain herself to curious fans.

When one of them asked if she is practicing what the quote held, she answered, “Yes. I work very hard to surround myself with positive situations and positive people.”

As to a rude fan commenting, “Oh keep telling that to yourself,” KC shot back, “Oh, this is exactly why I posted it here, dear!”

