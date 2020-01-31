PH to fetch first batch of Filipinos from Wuhan next week

The first batch of Filipinos is scheduled to be repatriated from Wuhan City and Hubei province next week subject to China’s rules on disease containment, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in an advisory issued Thursday night.

Amid health concerns brought about by 2019 novel-coronavirus (2019 nCoV) outbreak, the DFA assured that it stands ready to repatriate Filipinos in China.

Prior to repatriation, the DFA said procedures have to be observed, including immigration clearances, quarantine process, among others.

Those Filipinos in Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province will be afforded priority in the first batch of repatriates.

Filipinos who wish to be included in the first batch are encouraged to contact the Philippine Embassy in Beijing or the nearest Consulate General in their area by February 3, 2020.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, repatriates will be subjected to 14 days of mandatory quarantine in accordance with the guidelines of the Department of Health.

There are an estimated 150 Filipinos in Wuhan City and about 300 in the entire Hubei province. (Roy C. Mabasa)

