Spare law-abiding Filipino-Chinese

IF there is anything that really raises the temper of many Filipinos today, it’s the rising involvement in crimes of Chinese nationals in the country. Working in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) outlets, these foreigners have distorted Filipino society’s sense of peace and order. They have also unnecessarily implicated and dishonored law-abiding Filipino-Chinese.

Worse yet, the abuses they commit have emotionally infuriated even docile Pinoys who have suddenly raised their voices in demanding that the government adopt drastic measures to stop their abuses and if warranted, deport, charge or incarcerate them.

In recent months, Chinese POGO players have been implicated in extortion, kidnap for ransom, prostitution, illegal business operation, illicit manufacture of cigarettes, criminal gambling, money laundering, non-payment of taxes, public disturbance, and sex trafficking.

On the side, unassociated China issues like the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), the 2019 Novel CoronaVirus, and the Asian Swine Fever have further boosted the outcry to urgently address concerns described as “an abuse of Filipino hospitality.”

A good number of Chinese workers in the country today are undocumented aliens. They do not only prostitute our laws; they also engage in forbidden acts that amount to as insults to our sovereignty.

Apparently irked by the expanding list of crimes perpetrated by these unruly Chinese, Malacañang has taken steps and has urged Congress to get to the bottom of their misdeeds. In response, initial legislative steps have been taken to address the problem.

Beyond what many consider as a matter of national security, the involvement of Chinese nationals in crimes has compelled the national police to employ a big part of its resources in measures related to peace and order. As a result, many high-profile crimes that should have drawn their attention are being tentatively sidelined.

These repulsive abuses happen just when efforts to fortify improved Philippine-China ties are tenaciously being pushed. Apparently, the national leadership has decided to reassess POGO operations in the country, and determine if it has become necessary to stop them.

As a matter of duty, however, we must passionately protect the Filipino-Chinese among us, both Philippine-born and naturalized, from breaches that have put them in bad light, and for being blamed for things that are not their fault. With so much to thank for, Filipinos with Chinese roots have made this country great and are, therefore, worth praise, respect and security.

Abusive Chinese nationals deserve expulsion.

