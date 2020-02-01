Drug rehab center, island eyed as quarantine sites

The Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases is eyeing the drug rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija as a quarantine site for returning Filipinos from Wuhan, China, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The measure was among the recommendations during the second meeting of the task force.

The Health chief said that one of the proposed facilities was Fort Magsaysay, provided an expeditious joint inspection by a composite team led by the Department of Health, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Philippine National Police is conducted.

Members of the task force include representatives from the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Local Government, Justice, Labor and Employment, Tourism, Transportation, and Information and Communications Technology.

The government is planning to repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan – the epicenter of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay has said that the Chinese government is willing to work with the Philippines for the repatriation of Filipinos in Wuhan.

“They have assured us that they are ready to address all of the concerns that any Fililpino may have in that area, including the need to repatriate if they wish to come home,” Dulay said.

“Hubei province itself is under travel restrictions, essentially the city of Wuhan is in lockdown as of this moment. Everything that we do in that particular zone – we have to coordinate with Chinese authorities,” he added.

Filipinos in Wuhan returning to the country will be subjected to mandatory quarantine for 14 days, the Health department said.

Duque said that about 40 to 50 Filipinos in Wuhan have initially signified their desire to be brought back to the Philippines.

Also being eyed as a quarantine site is an island on the Manila Bay.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said an inspection has been conducted by government health officials at the naval facilities of the Caballo Island.

Caballo Island has been used as quarantine sites, especially for returning Filipino peacekeepers. (Analou de Vera and Aaron Recuenco)

