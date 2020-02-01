San Juan City acts vs nCoV

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora has urged the public to remain calm but vigilant amid the first case of the novel coronavirus scare in the country.

City officials, department heads, and other officials have convened an emergency meeting where Zamora outlined the city government’s response to avoid the spread of the dreaded virus.

“We are saddened by this information but we have to stay strong and united in fighting this virus,” Zamora said. “We all have to be prepared, and I can assure our constituents that the local government is prepared and ready to respond to this deadly virus.”

To prevent the proliferation of the disease, Zamora said he has ordered the installation of non-contact infrared thermometer at the entrances of the San Juan City Hall and hand sanitizers. Face masks will be also distributed.

“This is just the first step that we would do,” he said. “We have to ensure the safety of the front-liners and employees of the local government so that we can provide better services and assistance to our constituents especially during this time that all of us are at risk.”

The City Health Department called on people experiencing flu-like symptoms to immediately consult a doctor. It said that patients with flu-like symptoms who sought assistance from hospitals, health centers, and clinics in the city will be monitored by the department.

Dr. Joseph Acosta, medical director of the San Juan Medical Center, said that they are currently “drawing protocols at par to global standards to prevent the spread of the virus, should we have a case in the city.” (Jhon Casinas)

