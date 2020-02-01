Woman arrested for theft murdered in Negros Oriental

BACOLOD CITY – A woman was shot to death in Barangay Poblacion, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental last Thursday, a day after she was arrested for theft in Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental.

Slain was Gina Parojinog, 53, of Barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental.

Police Chief Master Sgt. Edelberto Euroba III, public information officer of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office, said Parojinog was walking on CM Recto St. when two unidentified men on board a scooter appeared and shot her from behind.

Police recovered from the scene two cartridges of a 9mm caliber pistol.

Parojinog was allegedly caught stealing a cash box containing P6,180 from a store in Sta. Catalina last Wednesday.

She identified herself as “Gina Ortega” when she was arrested.

She was arrested by a security guard but the store owner refused to file a complaint against her, prompting the police to release her after the lapse of the reglementary detention.

Police cannot yet tell if the killing has something to do with her previous offenses. Investigation is ongoing. (Glazyl Masculino)

