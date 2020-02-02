Andanar urges public: Stay calm over virus

The government is doing everything to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a Palace official said yesterday, after authorities confirmed the first death of a patient who tested positive for the virus.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar urged the public to stay calm and cooperate with the government amid intensified measures to contain the outbreak of the virus.

Among the government precautionary moves to combat the coronavirus threat are a travel ban on visitors from China and its territories as well as strict quarantine procedures, according to Andanar.

“We would again like to ensure the public that the government is doing everything to ensure their safety and contain the spread of the virus, as the whole country deals with the threat posed by 2019-nCoV,” Andanar said.

“We again call for the public to cooperate with the government, follow the procedures put into place, and remain calm and rational,” he said.

He said the public should do its part in preventing the virus spread by practicing good personal hygiene and wearing surgical masks in crowded areas.

President Duterte had earlier ordered a temporary ban on visitors from China and its special administrative regions in a bid to ensure to safety of Filipinos from the virus outbreak. Filipino citizens and holders of permanent resident visa issued by the Philippine government returning from China may enter the country but must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The President expanded the travel ban earlier imposed on visitors from Hubei, China where Wuhan, Ground Zero of the virus, is located.

“With the safety of the country and all the people being of the first importance, and given that the Department of Health has advised that the virus has affected all regions in China, the government is implementing a travel ban and quarantine procedures,” Andanar said.

He said Filipinos are also temporarily prohibited from visiting China and its special administrative regions amid the coronavirus threat.

The government also intends to establish repatriation and quarantine facility, he added.

“All government agencies, offices, state universities and colleges, GOCCs (government-owned and -controlled corporations), GFIs (government financial institutions), and LGUs (local government units) have also been directed to adopt and implement these guidelines until the threat of the disease is over. Our law enforcement agencies will also be on hand should any of the agencies need additional support to implement the directive,” Andanar said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

