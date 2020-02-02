Duterte orders entry ban on all foreigners coming from China

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL B. GEDUCOS

President Duterte has banned the entry of all nationalities, excluding Filipinos, from China, as the government tries to contain the spread of the 2019-novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

According to Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, the ban now covers the entire China, including its Special Administrative Regions Hong Kong and Macau. It does not cover Filipino citizens and Permanent Resident Visa holders.

“For clarity the ban is on the person of any nationality except that of Filipinos particularly specified above, coming directly from the places above-mentioned and arriving in the Philippines, and not of any flight,” he said Sunday morning.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Duterte approved the guidelines recommended by the Inter-agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to prevent the spread of the 2019-nCoV ARD

Duterte approved the temporary ban on the entry of any person, regardless of nationality, except Filipino citizens and holders of Permanent Resident Visa issued by the Philippine Government, directly coming from China and its Special Administrative Regions.

The ban likewise covers those who have been in the said places, except Filipinos and Permanent Resident Visa holders, immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines within 14 days.

The Task Force was also given the authority, if necessary, to ban the entry of travelers from other areas with confirmed widespread 2019-nCOV ARD.

Filipinos are now also temporarily banned from traveling to China and its Special Administrative Regions.

QUARANTINE FACILITY

President Duterte likewise approved the establishment of a repatriation and quarantine facility.

Meanwhile, heads of government departments and agencies, offices and instrumentalities, government-owned and-controlled corporations, state universities and colleges, and local government units were directed to adopt, coordinate and implement the said guidelines and other guidelines the Task Force may issue regarding the matter.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and law enforcement agencies were also on standby to give the necessary assistance to ensure the implementation of the directive to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.

According to Panelo, the directives issued by the President, as well as the protocols being implemented including succeeding ones, were all geared for the safety of the public and will last until the danger of the disease has ceased.

Meanwhile, Panelo renewed the Palace’s call to the public to strictly observe measures on personal hygiene like washing hands regularly and wearing surgical masks when going around crowded areas, and when one has coughs and colds or has a fever.

comments