Living life to the fullest

THE death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash shocked basketball fans, players and observers of different nationalities. Once again, everybody is reminded that life is merely borrowed, that death comes like a thief in the night, and that it comes even to the healthy and strong.
If you knew that you would die in 24 hours, would you hasten to do the things that are important to you? If your answer is “No”, that’s probably because you have been living each day as if it were your last. You have been making big and small choices seeing to it that you make the most of life.
You give enough time and attention to the ones you love. You find time for your hobbies and interests. You persevere to reach your dreams and you help make this world a little bit better than when you first walked in.
You forgave the people who betrayed you and used you. You no longer think about the opinions of people who do not like you. You examine your conscience regularly. You simply refuse to become so affected by anger, envy, and fear. You try not to overthink and worry too much. You know your priorities, so it’s easy for you to choose between the urgent and the necessary. You watch your lifestyle and your diet, aware that excesses will lead to different problems.
When trials weigh you down, you count on positive thoughts and activities that help uplift your spirits… believing that the God who has saved you many times from troubles will never leave you. You set a good example. Carry on!