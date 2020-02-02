Living life to the fullest

THE death of basket­ball superstar Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash shocked basket­ball fans, players and observers of differ­ent nationalities. Once again, everybody is re­minded that life is mere­ly borrowed, that death comes like a thief in the night, and that it comes even to the healthy and strong.

If you knew that you would die in 24 hours, would you hasten to do the things that are im­portant to you? If your answer is “No”, that’s probably because you have been living each day as if it were your last. You have been mak­ing big and small choic­es seeing to it that you make the most of life.

You give enough time and attention to the ones you love. You find time for your hobbies and in­terests. You persevere to reach your dreams and you help make this world a little bit bet­ter than when you first walked in.

You forgave the people who betrayed you and used you. You no longer think about the opinions of people who do not like you. You examine your conscience regu­larly. You simply refuse to become so affected by anger, envy, and fear. You try not to overthink and worry too much. You know your priori­ties, so it’s easy for you to choose between the urgent and the neces­sary. You watch your lifestyle and your diet, aware that excesses will lead to different prob­lems.

When trials weigh you down, you count on posi­tive thoughts and activi­ties that help uplift your spirits… believing that the God who has saved you many times from troubles will never leave you. You set a good ex­ample. Carry on!

