Phoenix team exec hopes Calvin suspension lifted soon

By TITO S. TALAO

ROME – Phoenix Fuel Gov. Raymond Zorrilla is hoping Calvin Abueva’s indefinite suspension will end sooner than later.

“We’re ready to give him a second chance, we believe in that,” said Zorrilla at the close of the PBA board planning and program session in Milan Saturday.

Zorrilla isn’t keeping his fingers crossed, though.

“It will happen when it happens,” he said. “I just hope it happens sooner kasi sole breadwinner siya e. Pamilyadong tao. We’re helping in some small way but not by giving him a salary even if he’s suspended.”

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial threw the book at Abueva after the polarizing Phoenix forward got into an indelicate altercation with Blackwater’s Ray Parks Jr. and his girlfriend during a Commissioner’s Cup game in late May last year and committed a retaliatory flagrant foul on TNT KaTropa import Terrence Jones a few days later.

The indefinite suspension remains in place, the PBA said, until Abueva has complied with several conditions imposed as requisites to his reinstatement.

“Marami pang na-set na conditions para niya gawin bago ako mag-recommend sa board,” Marcial said.

Zorrilla said “lots” of Phoenix fans are “clamoring” for Abueva’s return and that he hopes what transpired can be set aside.

“There’s no need (for Abueva) to justify the past, but he has to reform,” Zorrilla said.

