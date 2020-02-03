Criminology stude, mom yield P6.3-M shabu in Iloilo sting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 20-year-old aspiring lawman was arrested along with his mother in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the seizure of some P6.3 million worth of shabu in Pavia town, Iloilo, on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, director of the Western Visayas regional police, said the confiscated shabu was the biggest drug haul so far in Panay Island.

He identified the arrested suspect as John Rey Nosotros, a first year criminology student.

Pamuspusan said Nosotros and his 42-year-old mother Jennifer were arrested at around 6 p.m. Saturday in Barangay Ungka, Pavia town.

The mother and son are both residents of Barangay Buntala in Jaro, Iloilo City.

Pamuspusan said Jennifer is a sister of a convicted drug peddler who is currently detained at the New Bilibid Prison.

Jennifer’s convicted brother identified as Jovan Abantao is included in the High-Value Target list of the police intelligence community.

“The operation was a result of a buy-bust in front of a mall in Pavia town,” said Pamuspusan.

Seized from them were two big sachets containing more or less 500 grams of shabu, 11 medium size sachets containing 300 grams of shabu each, P75,000 buy-bust money, and several drug paraphernalia.

In a separate police operation, one Lalaide Ereno was collared after she yielded some P1.1 million of shabu at around 1 a.m. on Monday jn Barangay Calaparan in Iloilo City. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments