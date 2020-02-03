Man runs amuck in Negros; 2 kids killed, 5 wounded

By GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – Two boys were killed while their three sisters and two grandparents were wounded when a man barged into their house and stabbed them for unknown reason in Barangay Pacuan, La Libertad, Negros Oriental on Sunday.

Police withheld the name of the two fatalities aged two and eight.

Wounded were their three sisters aged 10, 12, and 14; and grandparents Cesar Potestas, 65, and Elsa, 60, police said.

Chief Master Sgt. Edelberto Euroba III, public information officer of Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), said the suspect, Joan Isidro, suddenly entered the house of the victims around 6 a.m.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Cesar first and then the other family members who rose from sleep due to commotion.

The five wounded victims were brought to the hospital.

“Hindi pa malaman kung ba’t niya ‘yun ginawa kasi hindi naman siya taga roon, taga ibang sitio siya,” Euroba said.

Police said that the five siblings were staying in their grandparent’s house because their parents are working in Cebu.

Troops from an Army detachment responded and arrested the suspect, who is now under police custody. He will be charged with double murder and multiple frustrated murder charges.

