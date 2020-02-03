PNP activates anti-coronavirus team

The Philippine National Police has activated a health team to assist in containing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Gamboa said the team is composed of 105 personnel and volunteers who are all trained in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive defense.

“The Philippine National Police has made available a team of CBRNE-trained medical personnel from the PNP Health Service who may be deployed to assist concerned agencies in the repatriation of Filipinos based in China and other countries affected by the 2019 nCoV who will wish to return to the country subject to mandatory quarantine procedure,” said Gamboa.

Gamboa said the activation of their CBRNE teams is in compliance with President Duterte’s directive to the PNP to actively assist in containing the spread of the virus in the country.

“We are just awaiting for the Department of Health because the deployment of the PNP will primarily depend on DoH because it is the one which is in charge of this,” said Gamboa.

The CBRNE teams are equipped with necessary medical materials that include the protection gear, monitoring equipment, and basic medicines and paraphernalia.

While admitting that the expertise of the CBRNE teams is not on nCoV response, Gamboa explained that the protection gear and some trainings could apply, especially in the quarantine procedures of returning Filipino workers from infected areas and even foreigners suspected to be infected by the virus.

“Their training protection gear is for warfare but equally they are protected to they are useful,” said Gamboa. “We are just sending a message that we have this capability and these teams are ready for deployment,” he added.

WEAR AND WASH POLICY

The PNP has also implemented a wear a mask and wash policy for all its operating units as part of the measure to protect policemen from the coronavirus.

Gamboa said that while does not think that the virus could easily infect policemen, he stressed that there is a need to protect them as precautionary measure.

“What should be considered is just the protection of policemen,” said Gamboa.

Gamboa made the statement amid concerns on the welfare of policemen directly dealing with Chinese in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators-related operations. The Anti-Kidnapping Group and the Southern Police District usually deal with POGO-related criminal incidents.

“The basic thing that they could do is just to wear masks and wash their hands after the operation,” said Gamboa.

He added that despite the virus threat, police will continue their active operations against illegal gambling, prostitution, and kidnappings.

Gamboa has directed all regional and national support unit directors to make individual face masks for all PNP personnel available and provide hand sanitizers in PNP offices and facilities.

“In addition, the PNP is seriously considering the temporary lockdown of all our training facilities to ensure the safety and protection of cadets and trainees in these facilities,” said Gamboa. (Aaron Recuenco)

