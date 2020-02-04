DOTS Ph, not just another remake

BY NEIL RAMOS

BOTH Dingdong Dantes and Jennylyn Mercado are excited with their new series, “Descendants of the Sun,” airing soon on GMA-7.

The show is the network’s ad­aptation of the well-loved Korean drama series of the same title, and according to Dingdong, it is more than just a remake.

“Story-wise, may tweaks to make it more Pinoy, pero, at the same time, hindi nawawala ‘yung mga elements na nagustuhan ng tao sa original series. We’re very excited for this series and we’re very proud of it,” he said.

Jennylyn echoed his senti­ments.

“Excited kaming lahat kasi talagang napakalaki ng bawat eksena. Ang hirap niyang gawin pero worth it kasi lahat nagti­yaga at nagtutulong-tulong para mapaganda ‘yung show. Mula sa direktor, sa mga artista, ‘yung buong production team, lahat kumilos.”

In the story, Dingdong is al­pha team leader Captain Lucas Manalo, while Jennylyn is Dr. Maxine dela Cruz, cardio-thoracic surgeon.

Also known as “Big Boss” and “Beauty,” from the very beginning, their relationship has been always rocky.

As part of the Armed Forces of the Philip­pines Special Forces, Lucas is always sent off to various missions that often last for days.

With Maxine as busy with work, the two always have difficulty finding time for each other.

Eventually, Maxine will try to distance herself from Lucas, but love it seems, always finds a way to keep them together.

Also starring in the series are Rocco Nacino and Jasmine Curtis-Smith as Technical Ser­geant Diego Ramos a.k.a. ‘Wolf’ and Captain Moira Defensor, respectively.

Much like Lucas, Diego is brave, noble, and willing to sacrifice his own happiness for others – even if that includes letting go of his girlfriend, Moira. But Moira is tough, headstrong. She won’t go down without fighting for the both of them.

Also part of the cast: Pancho Magno as Dr. Daniel Spencer; Renz Fernandez as Dr. Earl Jimeno; Chariz Solomon as Nurse Emma Perez; Andre Paras as Dr. Ralph Vergara; Nicole Donesa as Nurse Via Catindig; Reese Tuazon as Dr. Sandra Delgado; Jenzel Angeles as Nurse Hazel Flores; and Bobby Andrews as Eric Feliciano.

Then there’s Antonio Aquitania as Lt. Col. Bienvenido Garcia; Ricardo Cepeda as Lt. Gen. Carlos Defensor; Paul Salas as Marty Talledo; Jon Lucas as Staff Sergeant Benjo Tamayo or “Harry Potter,” Lucho Ayala as Staff Sergeant Alen Eugenio or “Snoopy,” and Prince Clemente as Sergeant First Class Randy Katipunan or “Picollo.”

Note, several members of the cast underwent special training under the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“This is because we wanted to be able to represent the soldiers properly. Ayaw namin nung bara-bara lang na portrayal and I’m grateful they took us in,” said Dingdong.

“Mahirap pero kailangan. And I am proud we were able to pass muster,” added Rocco.

The series is made more in­tense by the incessant scheming of the opposing rebels played by Neil Ryan Sese as Rodel Dela Cruz, Ian Ignacio as Greg Abad, Rich Asuncion as Janet Pagsisihan, and Carlo Gonzalez as Val.

Said show director Dominic Zapata, “I may have made some compromises in making this show, but I promise you, our viewers, that I am not compromising your trust in the craft. I will not compromise the quality and your expectations of ‘Descendants of the Sun’ and I will not compromise us Filipinos doing a Filipino adaptation of this widely-loved koreanovela.”

“Descendants of the Sun,” premieres Feb. 10 on GMA Telebabad.

