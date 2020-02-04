Illegal drugs, weapons seized in Bilibid raid

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) confiscated illegal drugs, explosive devices, bladed weapons, and other contraband in a search operation in the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City last Monday.

Dubbed as Oplan Cerberus, the operation, according to BuCor, was conducted at Quadrants 2 and 3 of the NBP Maximum Security Compound.

The raid lasted for four hours from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and it involved more than 5,000 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), BuCor, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), PNP-Special Action Force (SAF), PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Also seized from the raid were drug paraphernalia such as lighters, aluminum foils, plastic sachets, improvised glass tubes (tooters) and injection needles, and prohibited appliances and gadgets including cell phones, DVD players, TV sets and refrigerators.

BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag, who was appointed to the post by President Duterte last September, said the number of confiscated items was lower compared to the raid in October 2019.

As of yesterday, the BuCor was still tallying and counterchecking the total number of confiscated items, the bureau’s Public Information Office said. (Jonathan Hicap)

