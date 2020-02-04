NBI to go after peddlers of nCoV fake news

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has been directed on Tuesday to investigate all fake news concerning the 2019 novel coronavirus and find who were behind these misinformation.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra gave this directive under Department Order (DO) No. 052.

In the DO, the Secretary told the NBI “to conduct an investigation and case build-up on alleged deliberate spread of misinformation and fake news about the 2019-nCoV ARD and false reporting of 2019-nCoV ARD cases and, if evidence warrants, to file appropriate charges against persons responsible therefore.”

Guevarra also instructed the NBI “to coordinate with the Department of Health and provide such technical assistance as may be needed by the said agency in the contact tracing of individuals with the 2019-nCoV ARD, especially passengers who were on board the same flights as the Philippines’ two confirmed 2019-nCoV ARD cases.”

The Secretary told NBI Director Dante Gierran to submit to Guevarra “reports on the progress of the subject investigation, case build-up, and assistance.”

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete stressed the need in weeding out fake news amid the 2019-nCoV scare.

“Laws exist to ensure, among others, public order and safety. Upholding such laws becomes even more important when circumstances that agitate the public emerge. Persons who unnecessarily aggravate such agitation through actions violative of our laws cannot be allowed to unjustly claim protection under the basic guarantees of our Constitution. To hold otherwise will invite chaos and disorder,” he stated. (Jeffrey Damicog)

